Athletes participated in the annual Special Olympic games

Athletes from all around the region gathered to compete in spring Special Olympics at East Middle School.

Special Olympic athletes were jumping, speed walking or running their hearts out on the track.

Wednesday, athletes were demonstrating their abilities and being cheered on by parents, coaches, and volunteers.

ABC FOX Montana talked to one athlete, Cody Amundson, who trained for two hours every Wednesday for his event, the long jump.

Amundson said the advice he would give to any athlete is to really prepare yourself before each event.

"You need to warm-up, stretch up and get ready for the events,” said Amundson.

Also at the event, they had a respect rally and pledge signing.

Megan Hill with Special Olympics Montana said this about reminding and encouraging students to treat others with respect.

"It's asking students to pledge to not to use the “R” word and to treat each and every one of their fellow students and people in the community with equal amounts of respect,” said Hill.

When students signed the pledge they get a wristband.

Hill said she hopes they wear these bands with pride and encourage others to do the same.

May 16th they will have a state special Olympics which will be in Missoula and over a thousand athletes will be participating in the event.