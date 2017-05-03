Griz QB Brady Gustafson will get his NFL shot

Although Brady Gustafson did not hear his name called this past weekend at the NFL Draft, or in the first few days of free-agency, the two year starting quarterback for Montana officially will be attending a rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears.

STATS FCS was the first to report on Wednesday that the 6'7 QB would be attending the mini camp at the invitation of the Bears. The Bears mini-camp will be held on May 11, with Gustafson potentially fighting to land the third string quarterback role on the team. This offseason, Chicago signed free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon to a deal, as well as drafted with the second overall pick Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina.

Gustafson becomes the fourth Grizzly player to get his NFL shot this season. Defensive End Caleb Kidder signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, cornerback JR Nelson signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and safety Yamen Sanders was invited to a rookie tryout with the Oakland Raiders.

In 16 career starts, Gustafson threw for 4,769 yards (an average of nearly 300 yards per game), 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while completing 62 percent of his passes.