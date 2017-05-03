Idaho man falls into northwestern Montana river, drowns

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - An Idaho man has drowned after falling into a river in northwestern Montana while visiting and photographing a scenic spot.



Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe tells The Western News (bit.ly/2qELjEa ) that the 22-year-old man and his mother were near Yaak Falls at about 2 p.m. on Sunday when he slipped and fell into the Yaak River, north of the town of Troy.



His body was spotted about a half mile downriver shortly after 3 p.m. and was recovered about two hours later by search and rescue teams.



The man's name and hometown were being withheld until family members could be notified.



Information from: The Western News, http://www.thewesternnews.com

