Montana Gives supports local nonprofits

Montanans are giving back this May through Montana Gives, an event organized by nonprofits to increase philanthropy in across the Big Sky by "connecting donors to the nonprofits that make Montana the last best place. (mtgives.org)" 

Local organizations and/or business can fundraise for a local cause. The event starts May 4 and runs through May 5 at 6pm.

For local nonprofits visit the Montana Gives links:

Anaconda

Yellowstone Valley Gives

Bitterroot

Columbus

Flathead Gives

Give Big Gallatin Valley

Glendive

Great Falls and Cascade County

Greater Helena Gives

Missoula Gives

The following are organizations receiving donations in Montana. For a full list visit mtgives.org/info/communities:

ABSAROKEE:

Absarokee Community Foundation

ANACONDA:

Anaconda Community Youth Center 

Anaconda Community Intervention, Inc. 

Pintler Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Anaconda Adult Learning Center

Young People's Open Theatre Project

Project Care

YES Youth Empowerment Services

Friends of the Hearst Free Library

Anaconda Community Food Bank Garden

Smelter City Recreation Center

CASA/GAL of Deer Lodge Powell and Granite Counties

S.A.F.E.R. (Shooting and Firearms Educational Responsibilities)

Billy Poole Foundation

Community Hospital & Nursing Home of Anaconda Foundation

Deer Lodge County 4-H

Copper Village Museum &Arts Center

Anaconda Community Foundation

Hearthstone Food Program

Anaconda Restoration Association

Anaconda Trail Society

Discovery House

Cherry Street Neighborhood Garden

BELGRADE:

Belgrade Community Library Foundation, Inc.

Christian Media Ministries KCMM 99.1 FM

BIG SKY:

Big Sky Discovery Academy

Allie's Friends Foundation

Women In Action (WIA)

MORNINGSTAR LEARNING CENTER

BILLINGS:

ACE Scholarships Montana

Billings Symphony Society

Billings Public Library Foundation

RiverStone Health Foundation

St. Vincent de Paul Society

Yellowstone Art Museum

Global Village

United Blood Services

The Center for Children and Families

Western Heritage Center

Northern Plains Resource Council

Art House Cinema & Pub

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County

BOZEMAN:

Working Dogs for Conservation Foundation

Bridger Ski Foundation

Montana 4-H Foundation

United In Light, Inc.

Central Asia Institute

Leadership Montana

IndepenDANCE Community Dance Project

Sacajawea Audubon Society

Hopa Mountain

Gallatin County Rest Home Auxiliary

Museum of the Rockies

Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming

Montana Council on Economic Education

Montana Land Reliance

Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation

Community Health Partners

FLORENCE:

Florence Civic Club

GALLATIN GATEWAY:

Gallatin Gateway School Foundation

GLENDIVE:

Greater Glendive Community Foundation

Dawson College Foundation 

Glendive Community Cancer Fund

GREAT FALLS:

Quality Life Concepts

Young Parents Education Center

Family Connections

Peace Place

Ingenium

St. Vincent de Paul of North Central Montana

NeighborWorks Great Falls

Quality Life Concepts

Great Falls Community Ice Foundation

Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic

Family Promise of Great Falls

Big Brothers Big Sisters Great Falls

HAMILTON:

bitterrootARTS.org

Circle 13 Skatepark

Bitter Root Cultural Heritage Trust

Tuesday at Twelve

Daly Hospital Foundation

Ravalli County 4-H Advisory Council

Ravalli County Museum & Historical Society

Hamilton Players, Inc.

Fox Hollow Animal Project

Bitterroot Ecological Awareness Resources

Bitterroot Celtic Society

SAFE

Bitter Root Land Trust

Bitterroot Baroque, Inc.

Sapphire Lutheran Homes

Ravalli County Recycling 

Soroptimist of Hamilton

Bitter Root Land Trust

Emma's House

Bitter Root Water Forum 

Evergreen Kids Corner

Bitterroot Performing Arts Company Inc., dba Bitterroot Performing Arts Council

Bitterroot Resource Conservation and Development Area, Inc 

HARDIN:

Reach Out And Read - Crow Agency

HELENA:

Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

YWCA Helena

Reach Higher Montana

The Nature Conservancy in Montana

Shodair Children's Hospital

AERO

The Nature Conservancy in Montana 

Lewis & Clark Literacy Council

Girls Thrive

Impact Montana, Inc

KALISPELL:

Girls On The Run Flathead Valley

KittyMOM's Rescue Organization

Psalm 91 Incorporated

Sunburst Community Service Foundation

Braveheart Chaplain Ministry

Salvation Army

LAKESIDE:

West Shore Community Library

LAUREL:

Community Hope, Inc 

American Diabetes Association

Community Hope, Inc

Laurel Home Town Troops

LOLO:

Seedlings of Change

MILES CITY:

Miles City Area Community Fund

Montana Warriors On The Water

MISSOULA:

Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunities Council | MPSEOC

Blue Mountain Clinic Family Practice

Planned Parenthood of Montana

RMHC of Western Montana

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation - Five Valleys Chapter

XTREME SPORTS 4 VETERANS

Summit Independent Living

Ecology Project International

Powdered Soul

Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation - MONTANA

Mothers' Milk Bank of Montana

Women's Foundation of Montana

Jeannette Rankin Peace Center

Women's Voices for the Earth

Montana Urban Community Forestry Association

Soft Landing Missoula

Montana Renewable Energy Association

String Orchestra of the Rockies

Missoula Food Bank

Montana Natural History Center

Montana Public Interest Research Group (MontPIRG)

Free Cycles Missoula

MCT. Inc.: The Missoula Children's Theatre and the Missoula Community Theatre

Brain Injury Alliance of Montana

SHEPHERD

Dog Tag Buddies

STEVENSVILLE:

The Stevensville Historical Museum

