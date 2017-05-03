Montana cities pass school bonds for new construction

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Three Montana cities have passed school bonds for new construction, including a $125 million bond in Bozeman to build a new high school and remodel the current one.



Helena voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $63 million bond to replace three elementary schools. Helena's bond was supported by nearly 75 percent of those who cast ballots just two years after voters rejected a $70 million bond. Helena hasn't built a new elementary school in 40 years.



In Bozeman, about 65 percent of voters approved the high school bond. The current high school has more than 2,000 students and the city's population is growing.



In East Helena, two-thirds of voters approved a $12 million bond for a new elementary school and to expand the middle school to address an increasing number of students.

