Stockpile of bills awaits action by governor

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - With Montana lawmakers now adjourned, Gov. Steve Bullock faces a heap of bills to consider for his signature or vetoes.



On Wednesday, about 100 pieces of legislation had yet to be delivered to Bullock's desk for consideration. Earlier in the week, about 150 bills made it to his desk, including a proposed $10.3 billion state budget.



A large number of approved bills were stockpiled by legislative leaders, some dating back a month.



It's not unusual for the legislative leaders to withhold some bills from the governor until the last minute. That keeps him from using his amendatory veto powers to rewrite bills.



The governor has 10 days to decide if he will veto or sign a bill once received. If he takes no action, a bill becomes law.

