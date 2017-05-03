Dog park bringing entire Sanders County together in Thompson Falls

Thompson Falls holds the first— and only— free, no leash dog park in Sanders County.

The territory once held a gathering of horseshoe pits nearly 25 years ago, but when horseshoes fell out of the town’s favor, it became known more for its weeds than anything else.

That’s where the Sanders County Dog Training Club came in, renovating the small patch of land into a dog park for multiple forms of training.

And it didn’t take long for Thompson Falls native Valerie Walker to find her way to the new park.

“I had a big, nasty dog, and I thought it was sort of cute that she would bite my hands and pester me,” said Walker, who has lived in Thompson Falls for 28 years. “I saw that other people didn’t think it was so cute, and so I knew that I needed to ask her to respect me.”

What started as an obedience course for Walker eventually led to agility competition, and now Walker has 51 other club members.

Jan Manning, one of the club trainers, said about 15-20 members actively travel and compete.

“Many of the people here have come from other places where there are dog parks, so there was a need for a dog park, and this is the only one in the whole county so far,” said Manning. “So we have more dog parks in the county than we do stop lights, so thats pretty incredible.”

It’s a project manning says is emblematic of Thompson Falls, with any number of reasons why the club is currently seeing a surge of growth and popularity.

But for Walker, the reasons she’s chosen to stay with the club are far greater than her original decision to join.

“The friends that have been in the area a long time and I’ve never had a chance to meet them before, and we all share something in common,” she said. “The interaction with my dog is just phenomenal, and we’re just starting.”

The park also hosts a number of non-competitive events as well, including a Springtime Social on Sunday between 12-3pm, and Manning says the social is open to all dogs and dog owners looking to spend their Sunday afternoons in Thompson Falls.