Bozeman to get second high school after bond passes

Bozeman to get second high school after bond passes

Receiving 12,912 votes for and only 6,741 against the Bozeman High School Bond has passed. 

The bond will cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $300,000 an additional 250 dollars in taxes a year. 

Superintendent Rob Watson said that the next step now is to layout the floor plans and groundwork in the next year. In spring of 2018, Watson hopes to break ground followed by the school opening in the fall of 2020. 

Also passing with 65 percent of the vote the the public safety mill levy out of Belgrade. This levy will increase funding to the Belgrade Police Department and will allow the department to hire three new officers. 

