Bobcat players on the move

Bobcat players on the move

BOZEMAN -

Roster turnover continues for the Montana State football team. The Bobcats announced the departures of four players Tuesday, including quarterback Tyler Bruggman.

Bruggman spent one season at Montana State, staring the first six games of last season. With the emergence of freshman Chris Murray, Bruggman moved from the starting role to second string. Bruggman threw for 888 yards and six touchdowns, but also threw six interceptions while completing just 46 percent of his passes. Cats head coach Jeff Choate said Bruggman plans to forgo his final season of eligibility and pursue a post graduate degree.

Also departing are defensive back Chris Harris, lineman Kyle Murack, and receiver Mitchell Edge.

Elsewhere, three former Bobcats have the chance to play at the next level.

While they didn't get the chance to hear their names called in the 2017 NFL a draft, a trio of former Bobcat players are getting the chance to chase their NFL dreams.

"It was pretty surreal, being something that you've dreamed about since you were a kid in fourth grade," said former Cats offensive lineman JP Flynn.

Flynn signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while running back Chad Newell and cornerback John Walker get camp invites with the Bucs and Niners.

"Any chance to get my foot in the door is what I was hoping for," said Newell. "And hopefully I get down there and hopefully I can stay in Tampa, and that's the goal right now."

It's been a long process for these players once the college football season ended. After training and pro days they are just excited to get back on the field.

"Football is what I live for," said Flynn. "It's the game that I love so much, so I'm excited to get back to it."

But for Flynn, the move to San Francisco means leaving behind one of his favorite hobbies, fly fishing.

"Let's just say it's a good thing that there's direct flights from Bozeman to San Francisco."

