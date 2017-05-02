UPDATE: Voters approve $805K levy for MCPS elementary schools

Voters in Missoula County approved on Tuesday an $805,000 dollar general fund levy for the elementary school district, by a tight margin.

Officials with Missoula County Public Schools had told ABC FOX Montana that the monies will be used to hire more teachers, which they said is a necessity right now.

Preliminary results showed that the levy passed:9,495 votes FOR, 7,636 against.

Superintendent Mark Thane said that the school district needs more teachers to keep accreditation.

The Clinton School District also asked voters to approve an $18,000 dollar general fund levy to support operations and maintenance costs.

That, too, also passed on Tuesday night: 307 votes for, 249 against.

Unofficial results indicated that almost 24-percent of registered voters had cast their ballots in the special school election.