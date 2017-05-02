Butte man shoots himself after attempted break in

Butte police told ABC FOX Montana the suspect, who attempted to break into the home was the one left with the wound, which was self-inflicted and fired with his own gun.

One resident, Chantell Azure at Silver Bow Village-The Evans apartments said Monday night she heard a boom.

Then shortly after Azure said she saw police officers pulling up to her apartment complex blaring lights and sirens.

"Then I see the cops taking pictures and I actually asked the girl what happened, because her door looked like it was broken. The girl said someone was trying to break in,” said Azure.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the suspect was a 24-year-old male from Butte.

The victim a 21-year-old female living in the apartment with her boyfriend knew the suspect.

Lester added the boyfriend worked hard to keep the man out of the apartment.

"No one was injured other than the 29-year-old male who was attempting to hold the door shut did sustain a laceration on his hand. Other than that, no one else was hurt,” said Lester.

But that's not where it ended, Lester said dispatch got a concerning call from a citizen, that same 24-year-old man reported breaking into the apartment complex was found lying on Dewy Boulevard shot by his own gun.

Lester said he's not sure what the young man's motive was, but that the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The suspect is recovering at St. James Healthcare and will be facing criminal charges.