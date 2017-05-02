Bozeman's $125 million school bond is up to voters - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman's $125 million school bond is up to voters

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Hundreds of Bozeman and Gallatin County residents have dropped off their ballots at the Gallatin County Courthouse in hopes of deciding Bozeman Highs future. ABC FOX Montana spoke with Superintendent Rob Watson and he says he has a feeling it's going to be a close race.

"I think it's going to be a close vote I'm optimistic it will pass through," said Rob Watson, Superintendent.

Watson has been behind the 125 million dollar project since the beginning. Now it’s up to the voters to decide.

The $125 million would put $93 million toward building a new high school on land north of meadowlark elementary, $24 million goes to modernizing Bozeman High and $7.6 million will upgrade van winkle football stadium at Bozeman High. The football stadium would be shared by the two schools.

Watson says he has heard many positive things about the bond.

"I've heard from most from the community they understand the need with the number of students we have no district they understand the need for a second high school," said Watson.

He's also heard the negatives.

"I think a lot of people are concerned about the price they're concerned about the impact on property taxes but unfortunately property tax is only mechanism we have to do these sorts of projects," said Watson.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with elections administrator Charlotte Mills around three Tuesday afternoon and at that time she says more than 18 thousand ballots had been dropped off at the courthouse.

She says that number keeps rising.

"We've had more people vote in this school election than we ever have before," said Charlotte Mills, election administrator.

Mills says the high voter turnout is due to a lot of different views of the issue.

"It's at such a turning point for the high school because do you make a second one or do they remain the largest one in in the state in so I think people are really there's two sides of it people who really want it and people who don't want their taxes raised."

One thing Watson would like to say to Gallatin County residents is its important to vote.

"Our goal is to make sure people have their voice heard the questions answered and have their voice heard so I just encourage people to vote," said Watson.

Watson says he hopes to have the second high school ready for students by 2020, the year enrollment at Bozeman High is expected to hit its 2,400 student capacity.

Ballots are being accepted until 8:00pm  on Tuesday.

