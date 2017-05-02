What makes you proud of your Hometown? An open letter to all Montanans…

Dear Viewer,

In May of 2016 we launched Hometown Proud as a way to get to those smaller Montana communities we rarely get the chance to cover. But also, we wanted to find a way to ‘highlight’ the reasons so many Montanans feel proud of where they came from.

I bet, you know the feeling….

It’s inside you. It’s this feeling of immense pride so many Montanans have. It's memories of summers by the lake, the places we gathered after high school football games… it’s how our community’s identity shaped our childhood and values.

So many times, local news organizations find themselves covering hard, breaking news and we seldom have the chance to let loose and find those ‘human interest’ stories that make all of us ‘feel good’ about our community and the people that live there.

I think every Montanan feels incredibly proud of their hometown. I know that I do. I grew up in Kalispell and love every corner of the Flathead Valley. Being a Montanan means so many things to me and I know that is the case for many Montanans.

This will be our second year traveling around Western Montana for Hometown Proud.

As for the locations-I carefully chose four towns that are smaller in size, towns where our news coverage doesn’t reach as often.

Each week during the month of May we will be highlighting those towns, and then Friday we bring the entire team (that means our amazing talent….David Winter, Angela Marshall, Dave Cochran and Sports Director Shaun Rainey) to your hometown for a LIVE newscast.

On May 1st, we start in Thompson Falls nestled beautifully beside the Clark Fork River. During the week of May 8th we focus on Deer Lodge and its rich Montana history. Then on May 15th we go to Ennis where fly-fishing draws thousands each year to its rivers and streams and then on May 22nd we will end our tour in Bigfork where the annual Whitewater Festival will commence that weekend.

Here at ABC FOX Montana we are excited to be able to bring you coverage from the places you love so much in Montana and we hope these stories make you prouder than ever.

We encourage you to watch with us and weigh in on our coverage. Feel free to email me directly at andrea.lutz@abcfoxmontana.com

Sincerely

Andrea Lutz, News Director