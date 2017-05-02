Scott Firefighter Stair Climb brings in big money - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Scott Firefighter Stair Climb brings in big money

BOZEMAN -

Close to 2.5 million dollars was raised in this year’s Scott Firefighter Stair Climb which is more than a half a million more than last year. 

In March, firefighters from around the nation, including three out of Bozeman went to compete in the annual stair climb to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

The stair climb which took place in Seattle consisted of climbing 69 flights of stairs in the Colombia Center. The Bozeman fire department individually raised more than six thousand dollars for the event.  Josh Charles, Bozeman Engineer and Ambassador for the Scott Firefighter Stair Climb says this event is near and dear to his heart.

Charles said, "Fundraising is the big goal of the thing, we want to hit that two and a half million dollar mark we want to raise as much money as we can. Scholarships come back to the state both in financially toward medications and equipment and to get people flown back out to Seattle for the treatment needed for leukemia, lymphoma."

Charles also says that the Bozeman stair climb team is already preparing for next year’s stair climb as they hope to dethrone this year’s champions the Missoula fire department. Ultimately, Charles says they hope to keep pushing the bar and raise even more money next year.  

