A broken elevator strands disabled senior citizens

With a broken elevator, senior citizens at Big Sky Manor are struggling to live a day to day life.

Janet Smith who has lived at Big Sky Manor for six years is left with only one leg when last November a serious infection took her other leg.

Since both elevators were broken this past weekend, Mrs. Smith had to sleep upright in her wheel chair in the common room, not in her apartment. She tells us, "The couches are too low for me to get on and get up, so I just sat over there in my wheelchair and slept."

Mrs. Smith eventually got back to her room after being forced to call the Kalispell Fire Department. Firefighter had to actually carry her up flights of stairs to her room.

Mrs. Smith is just one of sixty senior citizens living at Big Sky Manor, many of whom are disabled.

They tell us they found it difficult if not impossible over the weekend to get in and out of their homes in the four story building.

Carl Casey who has been living at Big Sky Manor for five years tells us, "It's tough because my wife has rheumatoid arthritis and I have MS."

Carl Casey and his wife Sharon tell us simple every day chores like grocery shopping were barely manageable, "When it's just the stairs and you can't get a cart up the stairs. So you have to carry everything and we had to leave somethings in the car over night because we just couldn't do another trip."

Luckily management did get one elevator running yesterday. One elevator fixed doesn’t fix everything. Residents are still upset and frustrated.

Cathy Garcia tells us, "They've (management) told me since I’ve lived here we're having remodeling. They have not done nothing."

We reached out to Monfric Reality, the company that manages the building for a comment, but have not heard back.

Despite these setbacks, these folks are not just sitting around.

Mrs. Casey says more than half the building have signed a petition demanding better living conditions, including fixing the broken elevator.

The people who live at Big Sky Manor say they're making a plea to their city officials to see if they can help improve their living conditions.