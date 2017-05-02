Firefighters respond to mobile home on fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Fire crews in Bozeman responded to the report of a home on fire Tuesday mid-day.

Our reporter on scene Cassie Schirm took to our KTMF/KWYB Facebook page with a LIVE report of the incident.

She reports that the structure fire happened on Elmwood Drive in Bozeman and luckily no one was hurt.

“They got everyone out in time,” Cassie told our Facebook followers in her live video.

At the scene you could see firefighters continuing to pull items from the mobile home but there were no flames to be seen.

We do know that the fire did spread considerably in the home.

We are told, the cause is still unknown.

We will have an update on the fire later today on our ABC Montana news at 5:30