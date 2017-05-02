Quist casts early vote for special election

Rob Quist cast his ballot for the special election early in Flathead County this morning. He echoed his previous statements about the importance of keeping public lands in Montanan hands and his pride in his Montana identity.

Regarding gun rights, Quist quipped that he has guns that are older than opponent Gianforte has been in the state. On a more serious note, he stated that he believes Montana's gun laws are fine as is.

When asked who he voted for today Quist said, "I voted for the candidates who's going to stand up for our public lands and for the people of Montana and someone who's going to represent the people of Montana throughout this state."

Both candidates have thrown jabs back and forth during the campaign trail, with Gianforte calling out Quist's previous debt.

Currently Quist has raised $3 million in donations and has gain the backing of Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders is expected to make an appearance in Montana closer to the special election. Those dates have yet to be confirmed.

Gianforte recruited his own top gun when the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., rallied with the republican candidate last month.

Gianforte will vote on election day in Bozeman.