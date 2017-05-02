Anti-Semitic literature reportedly found at Missoula gas pump

A reported incident of white supremacist propaganda raises a number of questions in Missoula, with little answers.

Police Sergeant Travis Welsh confirmed a customer visiting Gilly's Gas and Grocery in Missoula reported anti-Semitic propaganda at multiple pumps on Sunday morning.

Welsh said no charge have been filed by the gas station, saying the literature doesn't advocate for violence against any specific person or group.

For now, Welsh said, no crime beyond littering has been committed.