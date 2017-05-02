Missoula woman launches handmade clog business - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula woman launches handmade clog business

Montana’s burgeoning small-business scene has expanded with the recent launch of Bean-An-Ti, a handmade clog business started by Missoula native Maren Lorenz.

Bean-An-Ti specializes in wood-bottom clogs with hand-dyed leather uppers in a variety of styles and colors.

Maren was one of 32 entrepreneurs and small-business owners in Montana to receive a loan from the Missoula-based nonprofit Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation in 2016.

Described as “strong, beautiful shoes for strong, beautiful women,” Bean-An-Ti takes its name from a Gaelic phrase meaning “woman of the house.” It’s a fitting description for Maren herself, who came up with the idea for the business shortly after giving birth to her first child in 2014.

The experience of becoming a parent gave Maren a renewed appreciation for the strong, multidimensional women in her life. And through shoemaking, she developed an outlet for her creative talents while maintaining a flexible work schedule as a part-time stylist in a local salon.

“I’ve always been a maker; I’ve always found a sense of self-worth through creative expression,” Maren said. “After my son was born, I was making baby booties and clothes for him, and from there I developed an interest – more of an obsession, really – with clogs. I spent two years researching shoe design and materials, learning about the best wood sole suppliers, etc. It’s been a crazy journey.”

Having seen a resurgence in comfortable, fashionable clogs and a desire for handmade and locally made items, Maren felt confident there would be a market for her product in Missoula. As her business grew, she reached a point where she needed a loan to increase production.

“I knew that I needed to increase my manufacturing speed and create a more efficient production process. But as a startup, I wasn’t able to get a loan because most banks require businesses to have at least two years of profitable operating history.”

Maren’s friend Aimee McQuilkin, owner of Hip Strip boutique Betty’s Divine, told her about Montana & Idaho CDC, a local nonprofit that provides loans to entrepreneurs and businesses, including startups, who do not qualify for traditional bank financing. McQuilkin worked with Montana & Idaho CDC on the launch of her boutique, and she urged Maren to reach out to see if they could be a resource.

“Not only did Montana & Idaho CDC provide a loan that allowed me to purchase a leather-cutting machine and order the Spanish-made wood clog bottoms in bulk, they also guided me through the all the ins and outs of starting a business,” Maren said. “They made the experience of borrowing money and starting a business not scary.”

“We recognized that Maren had all of the ingredients for success – a strong work ethic, a solid business plan and technical expertise,” said Dave Glaser, President of Montana & Idaho CDC. “We’re excited to be able to support women-owned startups like Bean-An-Ti, which are the building blocks of vibrant communities.”

Last year, Montana & Idaho CDC loaned $4.9 million to 32 entrepreneurs and small-business owners in Montana. Montana & Idaho CDC’s loans range from $1,000 to $2,000,000 and can be used for purposes such as purchase of real estate, equipment, inventory or an existing business, or for remodeling or working capital. Loan clients also receive one-on-one technical assistance in financial management, marketing, sales management and other area of business management.

Each pair of Bean-An-Ti handmade clogs takes about three days to complete, including drying time. They are now available online and in select boutiques, including Betty’s Divine. Maren plans to begin donating a portion of the proceeds from each pair of clogs she sells to a local nonprofit.

For more information about Bean-An-Ti, visit http://bean-an-ti.com/ or call 808-782-5863.

