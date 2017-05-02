Family of homicide victim creates a GoFundMe for funeral costs - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Family of homicide victim creates a GoFundMe for funeral costs

GoFundMe page GoFundMe page

The family of 34-year-old Anthony Andrew Walthers, the man who was killed in Evergreen, is trying to raise money for his funeral via GoFundMe.

Walthers was pushed from a bridge, sparking a homicide investigation after suspects allegedly fled the scene.

His body hasn't been located at this time. 

Family wrote on the GoFundMe page that Walthers was a father and the whole family is devastated by his death. Once his body has been found, they say they would like to give him a funeral. To do this, family and friends are trying to raise $7,000. 

"Anything will help us to make sure he is laid to rest," the page reads. 

According to a recent press release, Cecil Thomas Rice, 26,  was arrested and initially charged with Deliberate homicide and Tampering with Evidence. Heather Joy Meeker, 26, was also arrested and is being charged with Accountability to Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.

