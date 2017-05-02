New challenger for Missoula's mayoral race

Mayor John Engen has a new challenger as Lisa Triepke throws her name into the ring for November's election.

Triepke served on the Target Range School Board for seven years and was elected to a three-year term on Missoula County Public Schools School Board, but was required to resigned when she moved out of the district.

Engen was first elected in 2005, where before he was on the City Council Board.

In her press release Triepke says she's not a "born politician," but adds that she's confident in tackling community issues and working with staff.

“I think Missoula can move toward the future in a different way. As a mother, I see things from a different perspective. I’m on a budget, and every penny counts, there is no option but to live within my means, as I’m sure it is for many Missoulians," Triepke said in her release. "The city should be the same way, maybe we can’t, or shouldn’t do every project all at once. I think we need to take a hard look at the tax dollars, and stretch them to make projects happen over time and to find a way for the city to do more, with the resources that they already have.”

Her formal launch party is May 2 at 3:00 pm at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill.