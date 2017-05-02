Missoula to pay $96.4 million following acquisition of water system

An $83.7 million settlement has been reached by Missoula and Liberty Utilities to transfer the city's water system from Mountain Water Company into Missoula's hands.

Along with the settlement, the City will make payments to Carlyle for its attorneys' fees and liberty Utilities/park for transitional services. This brings costs up to $96.4 million.

Additionally, developers who have contracts with Mountain Water will have their contracts assigned to the City and Missoula will extend offers of employment to employees of Mountain Water who haven't committed to become city employees yet.