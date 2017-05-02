Man breaks into apartment, later shoots himself in Butte

Monday at 7 PM, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Dept. responded to the 910 Evans Apartment complex.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said a man and woman in one of the apartments reported that another male came to the door of the apartment, pulled a handgun and attempted to force his way into the apartment.

After a brief struggle, the male fled.



When Butte Police were investigating the incident, it was later reported to them that a man in a vehicle had been shot on Dewey Boulevard, west of Rowe Road.

Butte Police rushed to Dewey Boulevard and determined this was the suspect from the original incident and had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect was transported to Saint James Healthcare.

As for his condition, he remains to be stable. At this time no names have been released.