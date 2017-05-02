UPDATE: Clinton school closed due to septic issue

UPDATE 11:45 p.m Tuesday.

Those with Clinton School's say they are dealing with a septic issue and that's why school was closed Tuesday.

In a release sent out by the district, those with Clinton Schools say they are working with Dayspring Restoration, Sweet Pea Sewer and Septic, as well as the Missoula County Health Department to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

In the release those with the school said, "At this time we are unsure about having school in session tomorrow Wednesday, May 3rd."

Clinton School is closed Tuesday due to flooding.

Superintendent Tom Stack says there are water leaks in the kitchen and basement. They closed the school for sanitary reasons.

Polling will still take place at the schools modular building near the gym.

Stack didn't know if school will resume on Wednesday.