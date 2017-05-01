Thompson Falls Elks club leading decoration of Capitol Xmas tree

It’s not every year that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree comes from Montana, and when the Kootenai National Forest was selected to provide the 2017 “People’s Tree,” Elk Lodge 2757 jumped at the opportunity to add some local Montana flavor.

But the “People’s Tree” is just the beginning for Western Montanans.

2500 large ornaments. 5500 small ornaments. 74 tree skirts.

Elk Lodge Exalted Ruler Donald Manning said the Kootenai National Forest is responsible for much more than just one single tree.

“A lot of folks don’t realize it, but there’s the one national Christmas tree and then there’s 75 more smaller ones that go into the different congressional offices,” said Manning. “So they need a lot of ornaments and a lot of tree skirts.”

Manning went to his Elks, with the idea of helping provide as many decorations as possible.

The reaction, he said, was one of immediate support, particularly from one group of his Elks called the “Friends of the Quilting House.”

It’s organizations like these, Manning said, which make up the forefront of Thompson Falls’ community.

“We have a dinner around Veteran’s Day, and this group comes in with 50 really nice, colorful [quilts],” said Manning. “i mean these are not, you know, cheapy things, they are the first-rate stuff. [They] pass [the quilts] out to those veterans, so this was sort of in their wheelhouse. They thought, ‘You know, we can do tree skirts.’”

Manning said the skirts and decorations will contain everything from bison and bears to fishing bobs, making sure 2017’s crop of trees in Washington DC have plenty of Montana— and Thompson Falls— flare.

Manning said individuals and groups beyond Thompson Falls are also encouraged to contribute their own decorations to the “People’s Tree,” if they wish to do so.

If you’re interested, you can contact Carrie Croucher at (406) 293-6211 or Sandi Mason (406) 830-5837.