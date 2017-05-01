MSU's Romney Hall renovations remain unfunded

The 2017 legislative session is over, but lawmakers walked away without passing an infrastructure funding bill leaving in limbo the futures of several projects from a veteran’s home to school additions.

The bonding bill came with a price tag that divided lawmakers down party lines a price tag of $80 million dollars.

ABC FOX Montana wanted to find out what that money could have been used for if lawmakers were able to agree.

One of those projects includes Montana State University’s renovation of Romney Hall.

Romney Hall right now had a crumbling pool, peeling paint, moldy gym and thousands of square feet of unused space. MSU's Romney Hall is structurally sound, but currently is a waste of space.

MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig says the plans to turn Romney Hall into much needed classroom space have been around for years, but now for the third time state legislators have turned down the proposal and denied MSU the $28 million dollars in funding it would take to make the renovation a reality.

"That's very disappointing to us here on campus I mean the university is 124 years old the vast majority of everything we have on this campus was built by the state of Montana and now we can't get any money to maintain it or renovate it," said Tracy Ellig, MSU Spokesperson.

Ellig says the project is too big to fund privately and state funds are really the only option.

Without funding from the legislature, Ellig says Romney Hall will stay sitting empty and unused