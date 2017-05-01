Butte community works towards getting healthy & active

The city of Butte is currently ranked as one of the least healthy communities in Montana, according to County Health Ranking.

However, this month Butte’s Walk & Roll group is trying to change that by challenging the people of Butte to be more active and healthy.

Cassie Wick, Walk & Roll Organizer, said to make this community a little healthier they are encouraging people to bike or walk more instead of driving around.

"We are just getting into our cars and driving everywhere which has lead to some really unhealthy behaviors,” said Wick

Wick added those unhealthy behaviors include lack of physical activity and poor eating habits.

However, there is a solution Wick said everyone needs to work together and challenge each other so Butte can become a healthy community.

She added Walk and Roll's events also throw in the fun of exercises that allow you to meet new people, learn how to tune up your bike and discover new trails to explore.

In fact, they will be having a “Bike Tune Party” tomorrow at 5518 Designs in uptown Butte, 5 p.m.

If you do continue to join their events, you can get a card that gives you discounts on restaurants and stores in the mining city.

For more information about Walk & Roll and their events go to http://www.walkandrollbutte.com/