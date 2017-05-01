Prosecutors: Man pushed off bridge into Flathead River

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Northwestern Montana prosecutors say a 26-year-old man pushed another man into the Flathead River from a bridge east of Kalispell last week after the victim made an inappropriate remark about his girlfriend.



Cecil Thomas Rice is charged with deliberate homicide in the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers. The Flathead Beacon reports (bit.ly/2oYxPC1) his bail was set at $500,000. Walther's body has not been recovered.



The next morning, another man who had been on the bridge told officers that Rice pushed Walthers. Heather Joy Meeker said Rice was upset because of something Walthers said about her earlier in the day. She is charged with evidence tampering and her bail was set at $50,000.



Rice and Meeker are expected to be arraigned on May 25.

5/1/2017 11:34:19 AM (GMT -6:00)