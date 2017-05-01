FWP looking for information regarding poached snow geese - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FWP looking for information regarding poached snow geese

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking the public for help with a recent case involving 37 dead snow geese found north of Winston.

The birds were discovered on land off Highway 12. FWP says they had clearly been shot with a shotgun or rifle likely between Apr. 21 and Apr. 23.

The geese may have been dumped on the property in the middle of the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call local warden Josh Leonard at 406-439-0451, or 800-TIP-MONT. Callers may remain anonymous.

The waterfowl season ended in January. The limit for snow geese during the waterfowl season is 20. 

