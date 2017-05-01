Victim of Flathead River homicide identified

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Officials in northwestern Montana have released the name of a man who is believed dead after falling into the Flathead River from a bridge east of Kalispell.



The Flathead County sheriff's office says 34-year-old Anthony Andrew Walthers, a transient from the Kalispell area, is believed to be the victim of a homicide on April 26. A witness reported seeing him floating down the river before disappearing under the water. His body has not been found.



Two other transients have been arrested. Cecil Thomas Rice was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide while Heather Joy Meeker was arrested on suspicion of accountability to deliberate homicide.



The case is still under investigation.

