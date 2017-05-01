Former Bobcat Flynn signs with San Francisco - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Former Bobcat Flynn signs with San Francisco

BOZEMAN -

At least one former Bobcat is heading to the NFL.

Offensive lineman JP Flynn has signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. Flynn started in 43 consecutive games for the Bobcats, including all 11 in 2016. He helped pave the way for the Bobcat's 17th ranked rushing attack and was named to the STATS FCS All-America 2nd team. He is a two-time first team All-Big Sky selection, getting the nod his sophomore and senior seasons. Flynn impressed a handful of scouts at the Montana State pro day after posting some impressive numbers in the 40 yard dash, vertical jump, and three cone drills.

Flynn graduated from Montana State in December with a degree in mechanical engineering technology.

