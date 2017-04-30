Butte Rescue Mission uses their store to help the community

Butte Rescue Mission lost their shelter about a month ago.

However, the mission rescue still continues to help the community because of their store in uptown Butte.

For the past month, the rescue mission store employees have been putting together snack lunches for those in need.

Store employee Chad Hemphilo said they pack sandwiches, cheese, milk and sweet treats.

Hemphilo added that moving food shelves and refrigerators into the store hasn't taken away any space.

In fact, he said their setup is quite nice.

"Well, it's new to us… but it's working out just fine. People can come in, If they just want bread they don't have to go up to the counter. We have the bag right there and they sign in and politely leave,” said Hemphilo.

The number of people who eat the meals varies, Hemphilo said sometimes it's 50, other times close to 200.

Lunches are available Monday through Saturday.