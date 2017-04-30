Butte-Silver Bow County ordinance for RVs, campers & trailers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte-Silver Bow County ordinance for RVs, campers & trailers

BUTTE -

Tis' the season for camping or traveling around and Butte-Silver Bow County is reminding folks where to park their campers, trailers, and motorhomes.

Butte-Silver Bow wants to make sure trailer and motorhome owners are aware of county ordinances.

RV and trailers can be parked on the street for a maximum of two days in a seven day period for loading and unloading.

However, keep in mind it can be a safety hazard if your trailer is large because it can block the line of sight for other drivers.

If you are parked longer than two days, fines can be anywhere from $50 to $100. 

The county also suggests to place trailers or motor homes in storage or on private property.

For more information go to http://co.silverbow.mt.us/

