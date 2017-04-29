People's Climate March takes place in Bozeman

People’s Climate March took place in Bozeman Saturday Afternoon. The march correlates with a nationwide effort to bring awareness to climate change. More than 140 cities nationwide participated in today’s rally.

Hundreds of people showed up to Lindley Park in Bozeman Saturday to discuss their frustrations and voice their concerns about climate change in the United States.

Jason Matthews is a small business owner here in Montana; his business relies on the climate.

Jason said, “I own two businesses that are outdoor industry related, a dogsled tour company and a rafting company. My businesses depend on snow and clean water and cool temperatures that Montana is known for.”

That’s why Matthews helped organize today’s march.

“My business has been impacted hugely in the past couple of years by changing climate and so I’m just here to basically get that point out.”

Sue Frazier also helped organize today's march; she says that climate change is a massive deal to a state like Montana that depends on the outdoors.

“It's absolutely important, the outdoor industry association alone is one of the largest employers and the huge amounts of tourism dollars,” said Frazier.

Matthews says it doesn’t matter who you are, climate affects everyone.

“This is nonpartisan, climate issues are impacting us all and I think there are people from both sides of the fence, both parties representing here today because we all realize that climate is impacting us all.”