Parade kicks off Rendez Vous Days

Rendez vous days in Eureka kicked off today with a parade in the center of town. Lead by emergency services personale, hundreds of people gathered to enjoy food, vendors and the free candy thrown from the various vehicles in the parade.

According to visit northwestmontana.com Rendez Vous Days started four decades ago by three friends who wanted to throw an end of winter celebration.

That weekend the three friends threw a huge party with food and live music, it was so popular that it started the tradition of Rendez Vous Days in Eureka.

In addition to the parade folks can get involved in a little friendly competition with bed races down the main street in Eureka.

The bed races consist of four people pushing another person down in a bed frame usually dressed up in some sort of costume.