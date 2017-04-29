Get your craft on: help make 9,000 Christmas ornaments to send to Washington D.C.

The Kootenai National Forest is providing the US capitol Christmas trees this year. In addition to one large tree going on the front lawn the forest will also provide seventy other small trees to go inside the Capitol building. Ranger Bryan Donner with the Kootenai National Forest tells us the last time the forest was selected to send Christmas trees to D.C. was in 1989.

The town of Eureka needs your help to make 9,000 ornaments to send along with the trees to Washington DC. Ranger Donner gives us an update on where they are in the ornament making process, “We’re up to about two thousand ornaments. We need to put a big push on it some point this year. We hope to get several hundred made today in Eureka.”

We caught up with the Hawkins sisters who tell us they wouldn’t want to spend their Saturday any other way, helping out their community. Fourteen year old Rhianna tells us, “It’s a great thing to come together and work as a community and get things done.”

Rhianna’s sister Sabrina had been working on a challenging star ornament all morning. She’s determined not to give up, she tells us you have to “Put nails in a board and you have this type of wire where you have to get like a straight angle. It’s kinda hard.”

Both girls say their hands are tired from working crafting but are hoping to get at least ten more done, bringing their total ornament count up between them to 40.