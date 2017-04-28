Clear night skies are here to stay in Montana

The world’s only international dark sky designation is here in Montana.

John Ashley who has been photographing the Montana night sky for over twenty years says this is a huge bucket list item for him: keeping the Montana sky crystal clear from light pollution.

Getting this dark sky designation has been in the works for ten years for Glacier National Park. Glacier and Waterton National Park now share something special. This is the only dark sky designation in the world to span internationally into Canada.

In an effort to preserve the sky, Glacier National Park has already started replacing two thousand lights in the park that are not night sky friendly. Mark Biel with Glacier National Park tells us where the park is in that process, “Others were simply going to just need a bulb replaced that’s an LED bulb that’s more night sky friendly others are going to need a shielding inserted into the fixture to direct the light down.”

And Biel tells ABCFOX Montana, you can do your part to keep light pollution to a minimum. Biel tells us the best thing to do is change your lights to LED and point your lights outside your home downward so they don’t shine into the sky.

With this award Waterton and Glacier National Park will serve as leaders in the dark sky preservation, promoting dark sky events and engaging the community

This summer, the parks will be hosting a series of star gazing parties for the public to learn more about the dark sky designation.