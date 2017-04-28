Bozeman celebrates ninth annual Bozeman Fest

Main Street is closed to traffic Friday night to celebrate the ninth annual Bobcat Fest.

On Friday, April 28, 5-7pm for a gathering of MSU students, faculty and the Bozeman community on Main Street in Downtown Bozeman to celebrate MSU being an essential part of the Bozeman Community.

There will be LIVE music, free Redneck Sausages and hamburgers, free Commemorative 2017 Bobcat Fest T-shirts as well as other fun giveaways, raffles and prizes such as; “Senior Send-Off” glasses and beverage tickets.

The community came together to put on this celebration. Forty businesses helped with donations and involvement. All of the businesses that helped include: Downtown Bozeman Partnership, Montana State University Marketing, ASMSU, MSU Office of Student Engagement, First Interstate Bank, MSU Athletics, MSU Alumni Association. As well as; Redneck Sausages, Universal Athletics, Prime Incorporated, XL Country, Sigma Nu Fraternity, Ressler Motors, Pour House, Pub 317, Cannery, Bozeman Spirits Distillery, American Legion, Rocking R Bar, Plonk, Copper, Crystal Bar, Eagles Club, MacKenzie River Pizza Co., Pepsi Co., Sysco, Wheat Montana, MSU Sorority & Fraternity Life, MSU Conference Services, Cat Rental, Outside Bozeman Magazine, Jereco Studios, Little Stinkers, Allegra Printing, Streamline Bus, Gallatin Laundry, MSU Bookstore and the City of Bozeman.

Bobcat Fest is also free and open to the public and will go on rain or shine.