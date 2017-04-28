Montana man charged with trying to smother infant son

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has been arrested on suspicion of assault on a minor after an emergency room nurse caught him trying to smother his 8-month-old son.



The Great Falls Tribune reports (gftrib.com/2oGaZE3) 36-year-old Lucas Charles Berg was arrested Thursday night at a Great Falls hospital after a nurse said she heard a "horrible noise" and saw Berg pressing the child's face into a blanket draped over his chest.



Prosecutors say the nurse grabbed the child and ran to the nurses' station.



Court records did not say why the child was at the hospital.



A police report says Berg acknowledged holding the child's face against his chest and that he had done something similar to another child.



Berg's initial appearance in Cascade County Justice Court was scheduled for Friday afternoon.



