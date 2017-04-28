Montana man charged with trying to smother infant son - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana man charged with trying to smother infant son

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has been arrested on suspicion of assault on a minor after an emergency room nurse caught him trying to smother his 8-month-old son.
    
The Great Falls Tribune reports (gftrib.com/2oGaZE3) 36-year-old Lucas Charles Berg was arrested Thursday night at a Great Falls hospital after a nurse said she heard a "horrible noise" and saw Berg pressing the child's face into a blanket draped over his chest.
    
Prosecutors say the nurse grabbed the child and ran to the nurses' station.
    
Court records did not say why the child was at the hospital.
    
A police report says Berg acknowledged holding the child's face against his chest and that he had done something similar to another child.
    
Berg's initial appearance in Cascade County Justice Court was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
    
___
    
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Big Sky girl goes missing

    Big Sky girl goes missing

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-07-30 06:09:38 GMT

    Have you seen this girl? 

    Have you seen this girl? 

  • Four vehicles involved in a head on collision

    Four vehicles involved in a head on collision

    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:42:54 GMT

    A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.

    A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.

  • Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:44:21 GMT

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

  • Big Sky's PBR gaining national attention

    Big Sky's PBR gaining national attention

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:35:35 GMT

    Today is the last day for the 7th annual Big Sky PBR event where bull riders compete for cash prizes and crowds from all over cheer them on. 

    Today is the last day for the 7th annual Big Sky PBR event where bull riders compete for cash prizes and crowds from all over cheer them on. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Stunt rider injured in Evel Knievel Days crash

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:36:29 GMT

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

  • New Technology in Fighting Wildfires

    New Technology in Fighting Wildfires

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:58:24 GMT

    New technology is changing the way wildland firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs, as it is about hoses and shovels.

    New technology is changing the way wildland firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs, as it is about hoses and shovels.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.