Scores of legislative bills die as session ends

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - While more than 250 bills are still on their way to the governor's desk, more than 550 died in committee or on the floors of the Montana House and Senate.



Many of the session's most controversial bills focused on hot-button issues that exposed the cultural divide between social conservatives and Democrats. The list of bills that did not become law include measures focused on abortion, the death penalty, guns, transgender rights, Shariah law and the very essence of personhood. A charter schools bill came close, but also died.



Some of the bills seemed doomed from the start and at least 13 were killed with a stroke of the governor's veto pen. Others perished by legislative action or inaction.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)