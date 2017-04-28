Budget, fuel tax, other policy changes highlight session

By MATT VOLZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Legislature's 2017 session has been dominated by debates over infrastructure and tightening the budget in a year where revenue fell below expectations.



However, the 88-day session that ended Friday also included votes to make significant changes in tax policy, health care, energy, campaign finance and many other areas.



A total of 1,188 bills and resolutions were introduced by lawmakers this year. A majority of them died, but more than 236 bills have already been signed into law.



More than 250 other bills have yet to be sent to Gov. Steve Bullock for him to sign, veto or let become law without his signature.

