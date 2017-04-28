Student athlete of the year voting

Who would you like to nominate for Mattress Firm's Student Athlete of the Year? (winner receives a $2k scholarship - read more about the athletes by clicking "Student Athletes" under the Sports tab)

ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. Of the roughly four athletes per month, one was chosen to be the Athlete of the Month. Now all of those students are competing for a $2,000 scholarship.

Help them out by voting up to two times each day!

The winner will be chosen on May 18.