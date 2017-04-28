Highway 93 head-on collision kills one - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Highway 93 head-on collision kills one

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

UPDATE: A 42-year-old man dies after a head-on collision on highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo.

Trooper Burson with MHP says the truck he was driving crossed over into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the second truck was transported by private vehicle to the hospital.

Burson says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

One lane of southbound traffic is still closed while MHP investigates the crash.

Emergency responders on the scene of a two vehicle, head-on collision.

The accident has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo. 

At least one person has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

