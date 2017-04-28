House adjourns session, infrastructure bill dies

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The Montana House has voted down the $80 infrastructure bill five times today before a final attempt to pass it was made. It failed, again, this time by three votes.

The House has adjourned the session killing the bill, which would have included the following projects:

Southwestern Montana Veteran’s Home in Butte- $10 million

The expansion of the dental hygiene instructional facility at Great Falls College MSU-$5.4 million

A science and technology building addition at MSU Billings- $5 million

Romney Hall renovation at MSU in Bozeman - $25 million

Upgrades at K-12 schools across the state- The rest of the money in each bill would go towards ‘Quality Schools’ grants.

A Republican-lead House has rejected various packages of the bill, some for specific building projects, while other conservative lawmakers are against putting the state in further debt according to AP.