Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Manhattan's Alexa Arthun

There are few athletes in the state of Montana that are as versatile and dominant as Manhattan's Alexa Arthun. The defending Class B 100 meter hurdle and pole vault champion says she is racing and jumping, faster, farther, and higher than ever, but her main focus her senior year is to enjoy it while it lasts.

"This year, in high school, the high school focus is just having fun and being with the team you're going to be with the last year and training extremely hard," said Arthun.

Despite her desire to enjoy her final high school season, Arthun said she would love to win a team championship, and she's working hard to do so, which doesn't surprise her coach John Sillitti one bit.

"She's a competitor," said Sillitti. "She always gives her best effort in competition, but it's an extension of how hard she works in practice too."

Arthun works hard in the classroom as well, sporting a GPA north of a 4.0, which Sillitti said is just a product of her mentality.

"It's kids like Alexa, that set high goals for themselves and high standards, you see it often carry over from academics to athletics and vice versa," said Sillitti. "And that's certainly how it is for Alexa."

One of those goals Arthun has is to potentially follow in her family's footsteps and continue her track and field career.

"I've always wanted to compete in Division One and keep going on like my parents did," said Arthun.

However, Arthun plans won't include her parent's alma mater Oral Roberts University, instead, she plans to attend either the Naval or Air Force Preparatory Academy, where she hopes to become a surgeon in the armed forces.

"This is actually what I've always wanted, just everything about it," said Arthun. "It's definitely hard, but I've always liked that competitiveness."

And she's attacking that goal the way she attacks everything, with relentless determination.