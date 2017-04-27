Gov. Bullock signs bill to help fund suicide prevention

The Governor today signed a bill to help prevent suicides, a leading cause of death in Montana.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average roughly one-million Americans attempt suicide a year.

The bill is focusing on Native American Groups, schools and veterans and will provide 250 thousand dollars to implement efforts to reduce Native American youth suicide.

Another 500 thousand dollars will help fund efforts to prevent suicide through veteran organizations and Native American groups.

The final 250 thousand dollars will be in grant money to help schools implement suicide prevention programs.

Christina Powell executive director for Health Center Inc. says she is extremely grateful for Governor Bullock's actions.

Powell said, "I'm so deeply relieved and I'm so grateful. You know it's a problem that Montana has to wrap itself around in a real and significant way partly because it has such an enormous impact on our kids."

If we take a look at some stats from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana has the highest suicide rate in the country with more than 23 people per 100-thousand committing suicide.

Between 2005 and 2014 suicide was the number two cause of death for children ages 10-14, Adolescents ages 15-24, and adults ages 25-44.

For 2014 and 2015, the highest rate of suicide in Montana is among American Indians 35 per 100,000.