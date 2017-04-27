U.M.'s Upward Bound Program Loses Funding

Dozens of at-risk students trying to get to college are dealt a blow due to a clerical error.

The Upward Bound program -- TRIO -- run through the University of Montana, is not receiving its federal funding.

For the first time in 50 years, the Department of Education denied its application.

The reason? It was not double-spaced.

The application denial means that many students who are low-income, first generation college-bound, and disabled, may not be able to attend college as planned.

Senator John Tester wrote a letter three weeks ago to education secretary Betsy DeVos requesting that the D.O.E reconsider its stance.

He wrote, "Rejecting the university's application would only harm Montana students and only serve the interests of narrow-minded bureaucracy."

We spoke today to the press secretary for the D.O.E. She said she was not authorized to speak on camera, but sent me a statement.

She wrote: "The Department of Education received 1,592 grant applications. Of those applications, 1,222 were accepted for review. 77, or 5%, were rejected due to formatting guidelines issued by the previous administration. This will not happen again. The secretary shares in the frustration of those rejected for not following formatting guidelines and have issued a new department-wide policy that program offices may not reject grant applications based on simple formatting issues."

On the phone, Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana, told us, "The Trump Administration is in the White House. They can make things work if they want to make things work, or they can screw things up and blame it on a previous administration. I don't think that works. I don't think it worked with Obama blaming Bush, and I don't think it works with Trump blaming Obama."

The D.O.E. press secretary says the department is now too far along in the process and will not be able to provide funding, even though the money is available.

Senator Tester says he and fellow senators will continue to apply pressure to get the funding released.