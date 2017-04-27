What do you think about the Special Election negative campaign ads?

You've likely seen them, especially if you are watching us on ABC FOX Montana those pesky political ads that run every 20 minutes.

With the race for Montana’s lone congressional seat just one month away, the attack ads won't let up.

ABC FOX Montana asked you to weigh in about it on our Facebook page and you did.

Many Montanans across the state told ABC FOX Montana their feelings about political campaigns ads for the Special Election. Now the number one things people say is that they hate the negative ones.

In the poll results most of the emotions were angry, while some laughed, some like the ads, but a majority of the comments made said they dislike the negative comments.

One Facebooker said “I think it's sad that people feel they have to win to put each other down why not state what you can do for us and how you plan on doing this to reach your goals.”

while another Facebooker said “I think we all suffered enough during the regular election that lasted forever I don't know why but I thought maybe the ads for the special action would be informative tell me where you stand not really other guy doesn't please god make it stop.”

Residents in Bozeman felt the same way.

One man said “I just don't think it's helpful it's an important decision we have to make and those ads don't tell me anything to make that decision,”

Another man downtown said, "Right now both candidates have an unique opportunity, because there's no other issues going on. There are no other elections going on and no other things that are taking up time in the media that they. They really need to be focusing on what is really going to be better for Montana."

ABC FOX Montana would love to hear your feelings on this political campaign ads as well as the special election so make sure you go our page KTMF/KWYB on Facebook to give us your opinions.