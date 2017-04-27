Beware: this romance scam took thousands and ruined a family

A family torn apart and thousands of dollars lost after a wife and mother fall victim to a romance scam in the Flathead Valley. The victim’s husband speaks out, and due to privacy reason wishes to remain anonymous.

John Doe was miles away from Kalispell, working in out of state to support his wife and young son, when he got this call from his wife’s friend, “Your wife is supporting some other man with your money.”

He told us this sent him into a panic, and he bought a plane ticket to get him home the very next day.

And it only gets worse, Doe's wife was talking to a man on Facebook, claiming to be “Justin Estes.” Estes is also known online by four different names, Tony/Thony, Dave, Jason and Patrick.

Doe says "Estes" romanced his wife telling her she was beautiful, loved and wanted, "I went on her Facebook page and I started seeing guys on there that were not friends with anybody else on their friends list there was nobody they were friends with other than my wife."

After establishing a relationship with her, “Estes” proceeded to tell her he was a soldier overseas and needed her to send money for food and a plane ticket home.

The victim was romanced by her online suitor and Doe says his wife sent thousands of dollars to her so-called Casanova, even pawning sentimental family items for cash.

Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau spoke with us to tell us how you can protect yourself from these scams. He says the best way is to keep your personal information online as private as possible. That way the scammers can’t use that information to create a connection with you, "If you have all this information on your social media sites, if it's open to the public, you're more likely to be a target in those areas,” says Buchta.

Buchta says the worst thing you can do is to give this online person money before you’ve met them face to face.

With Doe continuing to work out of state to recover from his financial losses, and his wife now receiving treatment in a mental health facility from this trauma, his young son is living a life of limbo.

So, Doe is fighting for full custody of his son.

Thousands of dollars lost and a family torn apart. This John Doe says he hopes by sharing his story others won't fall victim to this romance scammer.

Photo courtesy of John Doe