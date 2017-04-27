"Mountain Man" Don Nichols gets parole

After three decades in prison, an 86-year-old man, who once kidnapped a world-renowned runner, and murdered her rescuer is free.

The details of this story are still shocking 33 years later.

Thursday, The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole decided Don Nichols has spent enough time behind bars.

The last parole hearing for Don Nichols was back in 2012 when he was denied.

The original charges that landed Nichols in prison, deliberate homicide, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, all enhanced because they were committed with a dangerous weapon.

Amy Barton, the Public Information Officer with the Montana State Prison, said Nichols hasn't had a write-up in more than 30 years.

Barton also said he has completed several forms of treatment and programs at the prison.

The parole board said this good behavior Nichols will be released with some limitations.

"The board granted parole with the stipulation that he would not be able to enter Gallatin Park or Madison County and that he also will be on a GPS monitor,” said Barton.

For now, Nichols will be living in Deer Lodge.

While Nichols' parole is confirmed it is not yet known when he will be released.