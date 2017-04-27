"Mountain Man" Don Nichols gets parole

Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
